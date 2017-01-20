Home » News » TDU stage 4 photos: Ewan wins again, but breakaway came close TDU stage 4 photos: Ewan wins again, but breakaway came closeBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 20, 2017 Tour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Three-man breakThe Santos Tour Down Under’s Bupa stage is known to favor a breakaway. These three men, Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors), Cameron Meyer (UniSA), and Ondrej Cink (Bahrain – Merida), were off the front most of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Quick-Step relaxesPrior to stage 4, Quick-Step’s Dries Devenyns and Bauer kicked back and enjoyed the Australian sunshine. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Chaves fansEsteban Chaves fans were excited to see their Colombian star in Australia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: BreakawayThe three-man break gathered about a three-minute advantage by the mid-point of the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Porte cruisesRichie Porte (BMC Racing) looked relaxed in the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Duo off the frontMeyer made a move, and soon Cink was dropped. Eventually, the UniSA rider would give up on the break, leaving Bauer to ride alone. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Ewan in the packCaleb Ewan wore the red jersey as top rider in the points classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: The chaseThe peloton chased hard into the final descent. It took longer than expected, but eventually they caught a hard-charging Bauer. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Final sprintFamiliar faces lined up for the sprint, with Ewan again leading the way. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Ewan winsAnd Ewan claimed his third stage win at this Tour Down Under, despite being a bit boxed in toward the end of the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Number threeEwan always looks particularly happy to win on home turf. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Porte keeps the leadPorte kept the ochre jersey for another day. On Saturday, he’ll race up Willunga Hill, where he’s won in the last three editions of the Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: Sagan keeps coolPeter Sagan. What more can we say? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 4: CooksonUCI president Brian Cookson was on hand for the WorldTour kickoff. Perhaps he should try a pair of those 100% shades that Sagan wears? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com