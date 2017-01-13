Home » News » TDU Gallery: WorldTour bike roundup TDU Gallery: WorldTour bike roundupBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 13, 2017 TDU pro bikesWorldTour racing kicks off at Tour Down Under, and that means there are plenty of new 2017 bikes to ogle in the pits. Here’s a look at most of the bikes that the major teams will ride this season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Bahrain – MeridaBahrain – Merida will ride Merida’s Reacto aero road bike. Its livery incorporates the national colors of Bahrain – red and white. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: AstanaAstana has switched bike sponsors for 2017. The Kazakh team will ride Argon 18 bikes — this specific model is the Gallium Pro, a lightweight bike meant for climbing. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: BMC RacingNaturally, BMC Racing’s Rohan Dennis is in his home country Down Under to kick off the season. This is his BMC Teammachine SLR01. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Trek – SegafredoTrek’s superlight Emonda returns to the WorldTour peloton again for 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Orica – ScottScott has signed on as a co-title sponsor with the Orica team for 2017. Pint-sized Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan will ride this aero Foil for Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: MovistarMovistar will continue riding Canyon bikes. Jasha Sutterlin is aboard an Ultimate CF SLX 9.0. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: LottoNL – JumboDutch team LottoNL – Jumbo’s Bianchi Oltre XR4 is easy to spot in the bunch, with the Italian brand’s signature celeste green color. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Dimension DataDimension Data sticks with Cervelo bikes for 2017, but this year’s S5 aero road bike features a few extra touches of green color to match the new kit. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: UAE – Abu DhabiAlthough UAE – Abu Dhabi is an outgrowth of the Lampre – Merida team of 2016, it’s virtually unrecognizable as such. The team colors have changed, and now its riders are astride Colnago bikes, one last vestige of Italian heritage. At Tour Down Under, this C60 was the ride of choice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Lotto – SoudalLotto – Soudal’s Ridley bikes sport a subtle black color scheme for 2017. This model is the Helium SL, the lightest frame in Ridley’s line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Bora – HansgrohePeter Sagan had a Specialized Venge ViAS disc painted in a beautiful iridescent color. But will he ride disc brakes at TDU? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: KatushaKatusha is the second team in the WorldTour peloton riding Canyon bikes. This model is the Aeroad, which, as you’d suspect, is an aero road bike. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Cannondale – DrapacAmerican team Cannondale – Drapac rides with a U.S. bike brand, Cannondale. In this case, it’s the lightweight SuperSix Evo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Team SunwebAlthough Giant has stepped down from it’s spot as a co-title sponsor, it will continue to support the German Sunweb team in 2017. This is Simon Geschke’s TCR Advanced, with an entirely fresh color scheme for the new year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: Ag2r La MondialeFrench squad Ag2r La Mondiale brought on a new bike sponsor for 2017, Factor. The British company is 10 years old, and provides this model, the O2 for Belgian rider Jan Bakelants. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTDU pro bikes: FDJFDJ was one of the only teams showing of an endurance road bike, the Pulsium 600. The French team is again partnered with the French bike brand for 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com