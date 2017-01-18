TDU: Ewan wins crash-marred stage 3

Caleb Ewan won his second stage in the Santos Tour Down Under Thursday, out-sprinting world champion Peter Sagan in stage 3. Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain – Merida) was third after 144km from Glenelg to Victor Harbor.

“Today was pretty tough after yesterday. I went pretty deep — it really took me three-quarters of the race to get back into it,” said Ewan.

The 22-year-old Australian’s Orica – Scott team was also saddled with the task of bringing back a strong four-man breakaway, initiated early in the day by Lotto – Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt.

With the finish line coming up fast, Gorka Izagirre, who sits second overall in the race, crashed after a touch of wheels. Fortunately for the Movistar rider, he did not lose time on GC, as the crash happened inside of the final three kilometers.

“It was fine today. Obviously the team played a big role in that, said race leader Richie Porte (BMC), who avoided the crash in the final kilometers. “It was quite nervous and stressful all day. It’s another step closer to the finish.”

On Friday, the race’s stage 4 is a run from Norwood to Campbelltown, a 149.5km race that might favor a breakaway.