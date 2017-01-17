Spratt secures Santos Women’s Tour title

Amanda Spratt won the overall title at the Santos Women’s Tour Tuesday, securing a 25-second victory by finishing in the front bunch of the fourth and final stage.

The Orica – Scott rider took the race lead after winning Saturday’s opening stage and never lost it. Kirsten Wild of Cylance won Tuesday’s finale, her second stage triumph of the race.

Annette Edmondson of Wiggle – High5 took second in the stage and Chloe Hosking of Ale Cipollini was third.

Top 10, stage 4

1. Kirsten WILD, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, in 1:02:42

2. Annette EDMONDSON, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

3. Chloe HOSKING, ALE’ CIPOLLINI, at :00

4. Peta MULLENS, HBS, at :00

5. Grace GARNER, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

6. Chloe DYGERT, T20, at :00

7. Gretchen STUMHOFER, T20, at :00

8. Anna TREVISI, ALE’ CIPOLLINI, at :00

9. Alexis RYAN, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

10. Katrin GARFOOT, ORS, at :00

“It’s a big sense of relief for me now and I am really, really happy to have won,” Spratt said. “The team were once again incredible today they had everything covered all race.

“It was our goal to keep this jersey and we have done it, it really was a team effort so I am really happy we have also won the teams classification. I get to step up on the podium with the whole team and that is a really special moment for me.”

Tuesday’s criterium stage had the riders traverse a 1.2-kilometer circuit for an hour plus two laps. With a handful of laps remaining, the sprinters’ teams positioned themselves at or near the front of the main pack to give their finishing riders the best chance to win.

Twenty-seven riders finished in the first group, with Wild out-sprinting all of them for the victory.