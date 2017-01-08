Scotson shines with Australian road nats victory

It was a banner week for BMC Racing at the Australian road national championships. Just three days after Rohan Dennis claimed his second straight individual time trial title, new teammate Miles Scotson upset a stellar field, including two-time champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott), to win the national road race crown in Buninyong, Victoria on Sunday.

Gerrans took the silver just ahead of Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), who finished fourth in 2016, to round out the podium.

“I was like wow, it’s really going to happen and then so many different feelings coming into the line, I couldn’t believe it,” said the 22-year-old Scotson, who recorded the under-23 national time trial and road race double two years ago. “I was dreaming about it yesterday, but probably not going to make the finish today, but still dreaming of being Australian champion and that’s why I think I had that mentality of ‘all in’.”

The South Australian track specialist-turned-roadie, who rode for Wanty-Groupe Gobert as a stagiaire last year after narrowly missing out on Olympic selection for the boards in Rio, broke away at the end of the 18th — and final — lap of the 183.6km race to claim the thrilling victory.

“I’ve only done one week (of training) over 20 hours since my break in October or November,” admitted Scotson, who also rode for Team Illuminate in 2016. “I was just so surprised I got around today, but I really just have good support here that the team arranged.”

Now Scotson, who finished fifth in the time trial on Thursday, can add his new green and gold national jersey with his three rainbow world champion jerseys he previously won on the track in the team pursuit, including one as a junior (2012) and two as an elite (2014, 2016).

“It’s really weird, just racing in the national champions jersey in Europe this year is going to be a big jump,” explained Scotson. “Maybe a bit of pressure … now I’m going to stand out, it’s time to lift my game.”

On Saturday, 19-year-old Samuel Jenner took out the U23 men’s road race ahead of Alexander Porter and Lucas Hamilton.

