Santos Women’s Tour: Hosking captures stage 3, Spratt retains lead

Chloe Hosking won the third stage of the Santos Women’s Tour Monday in what she called a “flat-out drag race” with stage 2 winner Kirsten Wild.

Hosking, who rides for Ale Cipollini, out-sprinted Wild (Cylance) down the main street of Lyndoch foe the victory. American Alexis Ryan of Canyon – SRAM took third in the mass gallup that contained 37 riders.

“To beat Wild in what was a flat-out drag race is not easy, so to cut around her quite convincingly gives me a lot of confidence going forward,” Hosking said.

Amanda Spratt of Orica – Scott held onto her overall race lead and now holds a 19-second advantage over Janneke Ensing of Ale and a 50-second lead over Wild.

Top 10, stage 3

1. Chloe HOSKING, ALE’ CIPOLLINI, in 2:21:56

2. Kirsten WILD, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

3. Alexis RYAN, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

4. Peta MULLENS, HBS, at :00

5. Rebecca WIASAK, at :00

6. Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

7. Chloe DYGERT, T20, at :00

8. Susanna ZORZI, DROPS CYCLING TEAM, at :00

9. Alice BARNES, DROPS CYCLING TEAM, at :00

10. Julie LETH, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

The 92.4-kilometer stage included an intermediate sprint roughly two-thirds of the way in, which Hosking won as well. Her victory in the stage-finishing sprint was the first win for the Ale team in 2017.

Orica controlled the peloton in the final 50km of Monday’s stage. In the last 10km, Orica and Ale traded turns leading the front group of more than 30 riders to the finish line.

Spratt said she’s hoping to hang onto her lead after Tuesday’s final stage, a criterium that will traverse a 1.2km circuit for one hour and then will add two more laps to the finish.

“I’m not celebrating yet — there is still another day — but this was the big one to get through so we are happy to keep the [leader’s] jersey and very hopeful to keep it tomorrow,” Spratt said.

Overall standings