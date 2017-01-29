San Juan: Richeze doubles up, Mollema wins GC

Argentinian Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) launched a solo attack to make it two straight stage wins to close out Vuelta de San Juan (UCI 2.1) on Sunday.

“I’m really happy” said the 33-year-old, who admitted the team goal heading into the race was to support its name riders who had already won earlier in the week. “We were focused on [Fernando] Gaviria and [Tom] Boonen’s sprints and we’d been happy to win two or three stages. We didn’t think about five victories.

“About me personally I was already super happy to win yesterday because is a race we feel a lot in Argentina,” he explained further. “Today we started thinking on Tom’s sprint but in the final there was an attack with 3km to go. I jumped in and with 2km to go I tried to go alone. I was lucky. Starting with in the right way is always good for the moral and the season.”

Excessive heat reaching 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) caused race officials to shorten the stage for the second day in a row. However, neither the heat nor the distance (111km) could derail race leader Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) from clinching the overall win.

“I am really satisfied to win here in Argentina” said the 30-year-old Dutchman, who used a superb individual time trial on stage 2 followed by an impressive queen stage effort to slip into the leaders jersey on Friday. “Today was very hard due to the heat and the high speed.

“Vincenzo Nibali did a great attack and we had to pushed a lot to catch him,” Mollema continued. “I want to thank my team because they did a great job keeping the race under control in order to win the general classification.”

The 2016 Giro d’Italia stage winner heads to Abu Dhabi next before returning to Europe.

“My next race will be Abu Dhabi, but my first “world tour” goal will be the Tirreno-Adriatico, before of the Giro d’Italia where I am really focused on,” he admitted. “This race end’s my first block of work, and now I will rest for a week before returning to work.”

Top 10

1. Maximiliano Ariel RICHEZE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, in 2:16:48

2. Tom BOONEN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :03

3. Matteo MALUCELLI, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI-SIDERMEC, at :03

4. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :03

5. Nicola RUFFONI, BARDIANI-CSF, at :03

6. Jose Luis RIVERA, EQUIPO CONTINENTAL MUNICIPALIDAD DE POCITO, at :03

7. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at :03

8. Attilio VIVIANI, ITALY, at :03

9. Daniel JUAREZ, ASOCIACION CIVIL MARDAN, at :03

10. Mattia VIEL, UNIEURO TREVIGIANI-HEMUS 1896, at :03

General Classification