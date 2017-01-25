  1. Home » News » San Juan: Navardauskas nets Bahrain’s first win in TT

Published

Ramunas Navardauskas won stage 3 of the Vuelta de San Juan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

The new Bahrain – Merida team celebrated its first win Wednesday, which came at the hands of Ramunas Navardauskas in Vuelta de San Juan’s stage 3 individual time trial. The Lithuanian national champion beat Bauke Mollema by three seconds, and his Trek – Segafredo teammate, Mathias Brandle was third in the 11.9 race around San Juan, Argentina.

With his victory, Navardauskas, 28, moved into the overall lead at the race.

Thursday’s stage 4 should be another sprinter showcase, running 160.5km with a start and finish in San Martín.

Stage 3, top 10

  • 1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 14:03
  • 2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03
  • 3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07
  • 4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07
  • 5. Walter Alejandro VARGAS ALZATE, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :17
  • 6. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19
  • 7. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19
  • 8. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21
  • 9. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :32
  • 10. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :32

Top-10 overall

  • 1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 6:22:27
  • 2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03
  • 3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07
  • 4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07
  • 5. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19
  • 6. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19
  • 7. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21
  • 8. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, at :23
  • 9. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :29
  • 10. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :32