San Juan: Navardauskas nets Bahrain’s first win in TT

The new Bahrain – Merida team celebrated its first win Wednesday, which came at the hands of Ramunas Navardauskas in Vuelta de San Juan’s stage 3 individual time trial. The Lithuanian national champion beat Bauke Mollema by three seconds, and his Trek – Segafredo teammate, Mathias Brandle was third in the 11.9 race around San Juan, Argentina.

With his victory, Navardauskas, 28, moved into the overall lead at the race.

Thursday’s stage 4 should be another sprinter showcase, running 160.5km with a start and finish in San Martín.

Stage 3, top 10

1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 14:03

2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03

3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07

4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07

5. Walter Alejandro VARGAS ALZATE, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :17

6. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19

7. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19

8. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21

9. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :32

10. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :32

Top-10 overall