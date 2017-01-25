San Juan: Navardauskas nets Bahrain’s first win in TT

The new Bahrain – Merida team celebrated its first win Wednesday, which came at the hands of Ramunas Navardauskas in Vuelta de San Juan’s stage 3 individual time trial. The Lithuanian national champion beat Bauke Mollema by three seconds, and his Trek – Segafredo teammate, Mathias Brandle was third in the 11.9 race around San Juan, Argentina.
With his victory, Navardauskas, 28, moved into the overall lead at the race.
Thursday’s stage 4 should be another sprinter showcase, running 160.5km with a start and finish in San Martín.
Stage 3, top 10
- 1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 14:03
- 2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03
- 3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07
- 4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07
- 5. Walter Alejandro VARGAS ALZATE, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :17
- 6. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19
- 7. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19
- 8. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21
- 9. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :32
- 10. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :32
Top-10 overall
- 1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 6:22:27
- 2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03
- 3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07
- 4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07
- 5. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19
- 6. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19
- 7. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21
- 8. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, at :23
- 9. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :29
- 10. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :32