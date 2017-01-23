San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 1 after part of peloton misses turn

Colombian Fernando Gaviria sprinted to victory in stage 1 of Vuelta de San Juan, but his win was overshadowed by confusion in the final two kilometers as part of the peloton missed a turn in the run to the line in San Juan, Argentina.

Elia Viviani, riding for the Italian national team, was second in the sprint. Nippo – Vini Fantini’s Nicolas Marini finished third behind his countryman on a hot day with temperatures into the triple digits for the 142.5km opening stage. Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) continued his run of success in early season South American races with Monday’s win, having also won three stages at the now-defunct Tour de San Luis.

A video posted on Twitter by ProCyclingStats indicates that some of the peloton went to the wrong side of a barrier where the road split in two.

Bahrain – Merida’s leader Vincenzo Nibali finished safely with the bunch in fifth place on the day.

The race continues Tuesday with stage 2, also starting and finishing in San Juan and similarly favorable for a bunch sprint.

Stage 1, top 10

1. Fernando GAVIRIA RENDON, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, in 3:07:44

2. Elia VIVIANI, ITALY, at :00

3. Nicolas MARINI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

4. Matteo MALUCELLI, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI – SIDERMEC, at :00

5. Vincenzo NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

6. Tom BOONEN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :00

7. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

8. Alan RAMIREZ, MUNICIPALIDAD DE RAWSON SOMOS TODOS, at :00

9. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

10. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MED, at :00

Top-10 overall