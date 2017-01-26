San Juan: Gaviria sprints to second win in stage 4

Quick-Step Floors keeps racking up wins at the Vuelta a San Juan with its third victory in four days, this one thanks to sprinter Fernando Gaviria in stage 4 Thursday. The Colombian out-sprinted Elia Viviani, who now has three second-place results this week, and Bardiani – CSF’s Nicola Ruffoni who was third at the line in San Martin.
The 160.5-kilometer stage came a day after the individual time trial, which saw Bahrain – Merida’s Ramunas Navardauskas vault into the overall lead. The Lithuanian kept the blue leader’s jersey after stage 4.
Friday’s stage 5 should be the most decisive day of the Vuelta a San Juan as it climbs Alto Colorado, a 2,565-meter (8,415 feet) mountain that comes after three other categorized climbs on the 162.4km route.
Stage 4, top 10
- 1. Fernando GAVIRIA RENDON, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:34:44
- 2. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, at :00
- 3. Nicola RUFFONI, BARDIANI CSF, at :00
- 4. Manuel BELLETTI, WILIER TRIESTINA, at :00
- 5. Luke KEOUGH, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00
- 6. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00
- 7. Carlos Eduardo ALZATE ESCOBAR, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00
- 8. Marco COLEDAN, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00
- 9. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :00
- 10. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00
Top-10 overall
- 1. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 9:57:11
- 2. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :03
- 3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07
- 4. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :07
- 5. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, at :17
- 6. Sebastian Martin Junior TRILLINI, CID, at :19
- 7. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :19
- 8. Laureano ROSAS, ARG, at :21
- 9. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :29
- 10. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :32