San Juan: Boonen wins stage 2 sprint

Tom Boonen sprinted to his first victory of 2017 at Tour de San Juan in San Juan, Argentina Tuesday. Elia Viviani, riding for the Italian national team was second to the Belgian star, and Androni – Giocattoli’s Matteo Malucelli was third in the 128.5km stage 2.

Top 10, stage 2

1. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:00:40

2. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, at :00

3. Matteo MALUCELLI, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI, at :00

4. Ricardo ESCUELA, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :00

5. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

6. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

7. Luke KEOUGH, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

8. Manuel BELLETTI, WILIER TRIESTINA, at :00

9. Eugenio ALAFACI, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

10. Mattia VIEL, UNIEURO TREVIGIANI – HEMUS 1896, at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Elia VIVIANI, ITA, in 6:08:12

2. Fernando GAVIRIA RENDON, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :01

3. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :02

4. Franco LÓPEZ, ASOCIATION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, at :06

5. Matteo MALUCELLI, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI, at :08

6. Vincenzo NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :12

7. Gavin MANION, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :12

8. Duilio RAMOS, ASOCIACION CIVIL MARDAN, at :12

9. OSCAR MIGUEL SEVILLA RIVERA, MEDELLIN – INDER, at :12

10. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :12

Monday’s stage 1 winner, Fernando Gaviria, led out his Quick-Step Floors teammate Boonen, although he lost his overall lead to Viviani, who is now one second ahead of the Colombian on GC. Boonen moved up to third overall in the seven-day race.

“Right from the start of the day, the plan was to do the sprint for me, after going with Fernando on stage 1,” Boonen said in a team statement. “In the final kilometer, both Max and Fernando did an awesome job, and I got the better of Elia.”

The finish was marred by a crash in the final three kilometers. Overall favorite Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain – Merida) was involved, but maintained his sixth-place standing in the overall and was relatively unscathed.

Notably, Boonen was riding a disc brake bike in stage 2, becoming the first rider to win a major UCI pro road race on discs.

Wednesday’s stage 3 will be the race’s individual time trial, a flat 11.9km test, also in San Juan.