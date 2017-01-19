Reviewed: Dynaplug Micro Pro tubeless tire repair kit

MSRP: $60 ($10 for refill of five plugs)

What you get: Applicator, five plugs, tiny knife for cutting the plug ends, other tools for prepping the puncture.

Buy it if: You ride on tubeless tires. Like, ever.

Don’t buy it if: You don’t ride on tubeless tires or love walking home.

Tubeless tire sealant of any brand just doesn’t get the job done on large punctures and slices. Dynaplug’s brilliant little rubber plugs can handle much larger holes, and might just keep you from walking home.

If you run tubeless tires, you need Dynaplugs. After a year of testing, and half a dozen tubeless tires saved from an early trip to the trash bin, we can confidently say that Dynaplug’s bike-specific Micro Pro repair kit should be in every tubeless rider’s kit.

Here’s how they work: Each plug has a brass tip connected to a viscoelastic rubber cord. These plugs are inserted into Dynaplug’s applicator. When you slice or puncture a tire and sealant alone can’t fill the hole, simply push the applicator (with plug inside) through the hole, and then pull it out. The sticky plug stays in place and fills the hole. The tail of the plug, left sticking out of the tire, is then cut off with clippers or the small blade included in the Micro Pro.

No need to pull the tubeless valve and install a tube inside the nasty, sealant-covered tire. Just plug, re-inflate, and ride.

The plugs work best when the tire is partially inflated, so there’s something to push against as you insert the plug. Sometimes that means inflating the tire with a CO2 or pump then quickly inserting the plugs once the tire has its shape back.

I had mixed success using more than one plug to fill large holes (which is not something Dynaplug recommends, but I tried it anyway). I successfully filled a large tread slice with two plugs but failed to fill a sidewall cut the same way.

The repairs are durable. Last fall, about half way down the Whole Enchilada in Moab I put a 2-3mm tread puncture in a brand-new Maxxis Minion DHF tire. It was its maiden voyage. $70 in the trash bin, I thought. But no. The on-trail Dynaplug repair is still holding, four months later.

The design has a long history of use on motorcycle and car tires. Dyanplug simply downsized the plugs for smaller bike tires, and developed a much smaller system (the shape of a pill and about the size of your thumb) that can be stuffed in a saddlebag or jersey pocket.

The plugs are available with a bullet-shaped tip or a sharp cone tip. Refill packs of five are available for $9.99. The sharp version works better for most cycling flats as it’s easier to push through small slashes and holes.

The plugs will fix tubeless road tires, and stay in place even under high pressure (we tested up to 85psi without issues). When repairing a tire with no tread you’ll need to be a bit more surgical when removing the plug tails.

The Micro Pro kit is self-contained inside the pill-shaped container, half of which serves as the applicator. It includes five repair plugs, two insertion tubes, a tiny knife, an “air stopper” used to hold air in the tire while you prepare the plugs, a pipe cleaner for cleaning up the hole, and a pouch to keep everything together.

The whole kit is so small and so effective that there’s no excuse to roll out without it. But if you want something even more compact, Dynaplugs now has a version called the Racer that’s even smaller and lighter.