La Méditerranéenne cancelled due to police force shortage

La Méditerranéenne, a four-day French stage race held since 1974, has been cancelled for 2017, due to a lack of security forces, organizers said Monday.

“The organizing committee of La Méditerranéenne decided to not pursue administrative procedures, definitively canceling the 2017 edition,” the race posted on its Facebook page.

Heightened security concerns in France have led prefectures to ask race organizers to take extra security measures. Organizers said that France’s Republican Guard Squadron is occupied elsewhere, making it impossible to run the race this season.

The race, previously known as Tour Méditerranéenne, was won by Ukrainian Andrei Grivko (Astana) in 2016. It has seen a number of other famous champions, such as Eddy Merckx and Paolo Bettini. La Méditerranéenne is not the first race impacted by security concerns. The 2016 European road championships had to be moved from Nice to Plumelec, France, where Peter Sagan won the title.