Hyde overomes Bonk Breaker Hill to win U.S. title

Region favorite Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) avoided a catastrophic mechanical in the closing meters by carrying his bike across the finish line with a broken rear derailleur and a flat front tire to hold off hard-charging Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) to claim title at the USA Cyclo-cross National Championships in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday.

“This is a 29-year-old goal,” an elated Hyde told race media. “I can’t believe it. I am so excited. This is such a hard course and the guys were just so good today. I knew I was strong coming into it, but a course like this really limits how much you pedal and it really brought out the best in all these guys … I’m glad I stayed away from them.

The Massachusetts native, who finished second last year to mentor and four-time champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), found himself, along with Powers, bogged down in a bottleneck atop Bonk Breaker Hill inside the first two minutes of racing followed by a fall shortly afterward. Powers was never able to overcome the early time deficit, however Hyde remained resilient and bridged the gap to the initial race leaders Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo), Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team) and Danny Summerhill (Unitedhealthcare).

“My big goal was to be the first up that hill and I was and man did I botch it,” he admitted. “I tripped on my bike and everything was going wrong, but I kept it cool and like I said, there is a big speed limit here so I had to take a couple of risks and they paid off.”

While Bonk Breaker cost Hyde in the beginning, three laps later he was able to run the riskier low line on the hill and take the lead over the 24-year-old Eckmann, who chose to ride on the safer route on higher ground.

Celebrations will be short as Hyde now turns his attention toward the world championships in Luxembourg on January 28.

