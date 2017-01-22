Hoogerheide: Vos wins final World Cup round

Marianne Vos (WM3 Energie) has been on a tear the past three weeks. The seven-time world champion, who recently reclaimed her national title in Sint-Michielsgestel followed by her second world cup win last week in Fiuggi, was victorious once again leading an all Dutch podium in Hoogerheide on Sunday.

Vos soloed to her third win in the final round over Lucinda Brand (+0:13) and under-23 winner Annemarie Worst (+0:15).

Reigning world champion Thalita de Jong was rushed to the hospital following a nasty crash during the race. However the 23-year-old Dutch rider took to Twitter following the incident to inform her fans the extent of her knee injury.

Sophie de Boer (Breepark), who finished eighth on the day, had already wrapped up the overall series title last week in Italy. Vos finished 12th in the final World Cup standings.

Top 10

1. Marianne VOS, (NED), in 42:48

2. Lucinda BRAND, (NED), at +0:13

3. Annemarie WORST, (NED), at +0:15

4. Sanne CANT, (BEL), at +0:17

5. Laura VERDONSCHOT, (BEL), at +0:21

6. Evie RICHARDS, (GBR), at +0:22

7. Katerina NASH, (CZE), at +0:22

8. Sophie DE BOER, (NED), at +0:22

9. Maud KAPTHEIJNS, (NED), at +0:32

10. Christine MAJERUS, (LUX), at +0:35

World Cup final standings