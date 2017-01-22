Hoogerheide: Van der Haar closes World Cup series with win

Lars van der Haar appeared to be back in fine fashion with a decisive win at the final round of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series in Hoogerhiede on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Dutch rider, who returned last month at Heusden-Zolder following an injury suffered at the Superprestige Ruddevoorde in November, backed up his first win for Telenet-Fidea at Rucphen on Saturday with a 44-second solo victory over his teammates Tom Meeusen and Corne van Kessel just 24 hours later.

Reigning world champion Wout van Aert, who skipped the race to prepare for next week’s world championships in Bieles, Luxembourg, had already claimed the overall series win after Fiuggi last week.

Joris Nieuwenhuis also soloed to victory in the men’s under-23 race as he took the win 28 seconds over Clement Russo from France and 40 seconds ahead of Thijs Aerts.

Top 10

1. Lars VAN DER HAAR, (NED), Telenet-Fidea Lions, in 1:03:32

2. Tom MEEUSEN, (BEL), Telenet-Fidea Lions, at +0:44

3. Corne VAN KESSEL, (NED), Telenet-Fidea Lions, at +0:45

4. Clement VENTURI, (FRA), Cofidis, at +0:47

5. Kevin PAUWELS, (BEL), Marlux-Napoleon Games, +0:47

6. Tim MERLIER, (BEL), Crelan-Charlesteam, +0:51

7. Gianni VERMEERSCH, (BEL), Team Steylaerts, +0:53

8. Marcel MEISEN, (GER), Steylaerts-Verona, +0:54

9. Jim AERNOUTS, (BEL), Telenet-Fidea Lions, +0:54

10. Philipp WALSEBEN, (GER), Beobank-Corendeon, +0:54

World Cup final standings