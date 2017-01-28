Home » News » Gallery: Women wrap CX world champs in Bieles Gallery: Women wrap CX world champs in BielesBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 28, 2017 2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: U23 winner...Dutch rider Annemarie Worst lifted the rainbow jersey off defending world champion Evie Richards (GBR) at the women’s U23 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: U23 podium...Annemarie Worst (NED) reigns supreme over U23 rivals Ellen Noble (USA) in second and 2016 world champion Evie Richards (GBR) in third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Elite start...Immediately following the U23 race, the elite women’s field kicked off on what would be technical 5-lap circuit in Bieles. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Vos vying for No.8...Seven-time world champion Marianne Vos (NED) seemed unstoppable in her pursuit of an eighth world title. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Running up that hill...Canadian Maghalie Rochelle raced up the hill on foot en route to a top 5 finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Bad day at the office...An early flat and a broken bike on the final lap cost Katie Compton (USA) what would appeared to have been a top 10 finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: De Boer crashes out...American Katie Compton was not the only pre-race favorite to DNF as Sophie de Boer (NED) crashed out to end her own world title hopes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Slippery when wet...American Elle Anderson struggled to keep her bike upright on the slippery slope of an icy hairpin descent. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Crash and burn...Belgian Alicia Franck slips and slides over a treacherous stretch of course that also claimed many of her competitors. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Walking wounded...A bleeding and bruised Alice Maria Arzuffi (ITA) is escorted off the course after a nasty crash on the second lap of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Trading places...After both succumbed to bike issues in the final lap, Marianne Vos (NED) and Sanne Cant (BEL) battled it out in a thrilling finish that featured half a dozen lead changes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Cant claims the crown...Sanne Cant (BEL) proved too strong as an exhausted seven-time world champion Marianne Vos (NED) was forced to concede the sprint victory to her younger Belgian rival. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Aftershock...After back-to-back podiums, Sanne Cant (BEL) is crowded at the finish line following her historic win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Elite podium...Belgian Sanne Cant donned the rainbow jersey and a gold medal with seven-time world champion Marianne Vos (NED) taking silver and Katerina Nash (CZE) claiming bronze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com