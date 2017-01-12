Home » News » Gallery: Quick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation Gallery: Quick-Step Floors 2017 team presentationBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 12, 2017 Quick-Step Floors 2017 team presentationWednesday’s team presentation should be Tom Boonen’s last, as he plans to retire at the end of the cobbled spring classics this year. Quick-Step Floors aired a documentary film that chronicled the team’s 2016 season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“We were again the team with the most wins and looking at the whole picture also this season we are in a position to repeat this feat,” said team owner Zdenek Bakala (R). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“2017 will be an important year. Last season I was unlucky in the classics, but now I hope to find again the winning formula, be there when it matters and help the team land a big result,” said three-time cyclocross world champion Zdenek Stybar. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“This is my last year, and I really want to enjoy every moment of it and every race I’ll do. It goes without saying that I would like to win Paris-Roubaix, which is my biggest goal of 2017, but until then I will take it each step at a time,” said Boonen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentationQuick-Step riders claimed an impressive 56 major victories in 2016. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“My objectives are the same as last year: have a good first part of the season and then a strong Tour de France. If everything will click again with my teammates, I’m sure the victories will come,” said Marcel Kittel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“Looking back, last year was a good one, but I missed something in the spring one-day races. I’m still hungry for victories on the cobbles, which will be one of the main goals of the season for me,” said Niki Terpstra, winner of Paris-Roubaix 2014. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“The plan is to ride again the Giro d’Italia, where I’ll line up after doing two other nice Italian races, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico. Last year, the Giro was a beautiful experience, and even though the course of the centenary is a hard one, I remain confident in my chances of getting a good result,” said Bob Jungels, who was best young rider at the 2016 Giro. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“The goal is do to good and bring this team a classic, something that both of us are missing for a few years now,” said Quick-Step newcomer Philippe GIlbert. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentation“The goal is to have a strong start to the season and take that form into the Ardennes classics, and later focus on the Tour de France. Last year I learnt a lot there and now I know better how to handle it.,” said Dan Martin, winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2013. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comQuick-Step Floors 2017 team presentationTom Boonen has won four editions of Paris-Roubaix in his storied career. He was second in the “Queen of the Classics” in 2016. If he wins Roubaix again in 2017, it would make him the most successful rider in that final cobbled classic of the spring. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com