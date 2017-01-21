Home » News » Gallery: Porte secures TDU win atop Willunga Gallery: Porte secures TDU win atop WillungaBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 21, 2017 2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: Porte pre-race....Richie Porte greeted fans prior to the decisive stage 5 start at the Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: And they're off...One hundred thirty two riders made the start on stage 5 of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: Wine country...The South Australian wine industry is responsible for more than half the production of all Australian wine. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: Scenic views...The peloton was met with pristine conditions on the penultimate stage. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: The peloton...Mother Nature turned on her charm for the fifth stage of the WorldTour kickoff. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: Authentically Australian...Fans showed their patriotic spirit along the roadside. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: Onward...Riders raced toward the infamous Willunga Hill. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: The climb...Richie Porte is shrouded in support from the thousands of fans lining the roadside. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: King of the Mountain...Australian Richie Porte claims his third straight Willunga Hill stage win. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo2017 Tour Down Under, stage 5: The winner is...After back-to-back second place finishes on GC, Richie Porte is just one stage away from claiming a Tour Down Under victory. Photo: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo