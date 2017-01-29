Home » News » Gallery: Men take on the worlds in Bieles Gallery: Men take on the worlds in BielesBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 29, 2017 2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Juniors action...A nervous field made for a messy day in the men’s juniors world championship on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Compatriots...Bronze medal winner Ben Turner congratulated fellow Brit and juniors world champion Thomas Pidcock after the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: British flair...Great Britain swept the juniors podium with Thomas Pidcock taking gold, followed by Daniel Tulett with silver and Ben Turner with bronze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Nieuwenhuis claims U23 crown...A mud-caked Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED) stormed to victory to claim the men’s U23 title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg on Sunday, January 29, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Saluting silver...Spaniard Felipe Orts Lloret celebrated his second place finish and silver medal front wheel up. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Aftermath...An American rider crouched from both emotion and exhaustion following a fierce day of racing in the men’s U23 field. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: U23 podium...Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED) stood tall on the podium with Felipe Orts Lloret (ESP) in second and Sieben Wouters (NED) in third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Elite action...After two days of hosting the world championships, the elite men’s field met sloppy conditions on Sunday, January 29, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Reclamation minded...Mathieu van der Poel rode to an early lead straight from the start in order to reclaim his 2015 world championship crown. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Slippery when wet...Overnight rain and an overzealous field made for a crash-filled afternoon in Bieles. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCyclocross : 68th World Championships Bieles (Lux) 2017 / Men EliteBack-to-back bike changes cost Mathieu van der Poel (NED) valuable time allowing defending world champion Wout van Aert (BEL) to bridge a 21-second gap. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Repeat...A relieved Wout van Aert (BEL) capped a brilliant come-from-behind win thanks in large part to Van der Poel’s sixth lap puncture to capture his second straight cyclo-cross world title. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Behind the barriers...The crowds rush to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned two-time world champion, Wout van Aert (BEL). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Dejected...Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel struggled to hold back his emotions following a disappointing loss thanks in large part to a critically-timed puncture on the start of lap 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Lone American...Recently crowned U.S. champion and lone American rider Stephen Hyde finished 18th on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Men's UCI World Cyclocross Championships-Bieles: Elite men's podiumWout van Aert successfully defended his rainbow jersey, while 2015 champion Mathieu van der Poel’s bad luck relegated him to silver, followed by veteran Kevin Pauwels (BEL) with bronze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com