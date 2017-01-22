Home » News » Gallery: Final stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under Gallery: Final stage of the 2017 Tour Down UnderBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 22, 2017 2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Teammates and countrymen...A moment between Rohan Dennis (left) and BMC Racing teammate, race winner and fellow Aussie Richie Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Winless world champion...Reigning two-time world road race champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was held to three second-place stage finishes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: A pensive Van Poppel...Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel hoped the final stage would be his day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Haigh's Chocolates...The peloton screamed past many iconic South Australia landmarks, including world famous Haigh’s Chocolates along Rundle Mall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Porte pretty in Ochre...After claiming both the Paracombe and Willunga stages, Richie Porte needed only to finish with the bunch to claim the overall win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: The hairpin...The peloton rounded the second of two hairpin turns in the 20-lap, 90km Adelaide city circuit on stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Win No.4...Australian sprinting sensation Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) claimed his fourth stage win of the week to wrap up the points classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Chaves congratulates Ewan...Colombian Esteban Chaves, who finished second on GC, congratulated Orica-Scott teammate Caleb Ewan after the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Porte reigns supreme...Richie Porte proudly hoisted the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under winner’s trophy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour Down Under, stage 6: Classification winners...TDU classification winners posed for post-race photos, including Jhonatan Restrepo (youth), Richie Porte (general), Caleb Ewan (points) and Thomas de Gendt (mountains). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com