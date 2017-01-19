Home » News » Gallery: Ewan collects another TDU win in stage 3 Gallery: Ewan collects another TDU win in stage 3By VeloNews.com Published Jan. 19, 2017 Tour Down Under 2017, stage 3: PorteRichie Porte (BMC) rolled to the start, sporting the ochre leader’s jersey of the Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Sagan shoesPeter Sagan’s Specialized shoes have a special iridescent tint on the heels. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: PelotonThe peloton enjoyed a stunning view of the ocean in stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: De Gendt breakawayLotto – Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt initiated the day’s four-man breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Australian prideAustralian fans cheered on their home rider, Porte, who was race leader after stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: SaganWorld champion Sagan cruised in the pack on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Porte protectedPorte was well-protected by his BMC team on a stage that got a little hectic in the final circuit of racing. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: BreakawayUAE Abu Dhabi’s Vegard Laengen was the last man standing out of the four-man breakaway, but he too was caught in the end. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Orica – ScottOrica – Scott represented at the front of the race, flying the colors as Australia’s top team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Bora – Hansgrohe on the frontLukas Postleberger led the way for his Bora – Hansgrohe squad. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Sprint finishCaleb Ewan took the sprint out early, blasting up the right barriers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Ewan winsAlthough Sagan had a late charge to the line, Ewan hung on for his second stage win of this Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Sagan secondSagan was satisfied after the stage, noting that Ewan was on good form due to his time Down Under, adjusting to the heat and building his form. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Porte post-racePorte finished safely, saying that the race was a bit hectic, due to a crash inside of the final three kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 3: Crash carnageJan Bakelants was one of the riders taken down by the late crash in stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com