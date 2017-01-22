Home » News » Gallery: Double Dutch treat in Hoogerheide Gallery: Double Dutch treat in HoogerheideBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 22, 2017 2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Elite women's action...It was a perfect day for racing in the final round of the elite women’s Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series in Hoogerheide on Sunday, January 22, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Cant on the chase...Belgian Sanne Cant (Iko Enertherm-Beobank) raced to fourth on the day and finished second in the final series standings. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: The climb...Breepark’s Sophie de Boer (right) had already clinched the series title last week in Fiuggi, Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Vos closing in on victory...Marianne Vos has won three straight races dating back to her reclaiming the Dutch title three weeks ago. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Elite women's podium...It was an all Dutch podium as national champion Marianne Vos took the win over compatriots Lucinda Brand (left) and under-23 winner Annemarie Worst. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Vos salutes...Seven-time world champion Marianne Vos celebrated her third World Cup win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: De Boer claims series title...Dutch rider Sophie de Boer (Breepark) finished eighth on the day and first in the final series standings. Belgian Sanne Cant (left) was second overall on points, while Czech cyclist Katerina Nash was third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Meeusen pre-race pose...Belgian Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) prior to finishing the final World Cup round in second place and third in the final series standings. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Elite men's start line...The elite men lined up in Hoogerheide for the start of the final World Cup round of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Van der Poel in pursuit...Former world champion Mathieu van der Poel did not follow in reigning world champ Wout van Aert’s decision to skip Hoogerheide. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Stairway to Hell...The field cautiously navigates the treacherous staircase mid-race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Tough day...Mathieu van der Poel struggled in the final round and finished 24th (+2:14) on the day, just one place ahead of his older brother David. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Win No.1...Dutchman Lars van der Haar proudly salutes Telenet-Fidea as he claimed his first and only World Cup win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Hoogerheide: Telenet-Fidea sweep...Lars van der Haar hoists the trophy overhead while Telenet-Fidea teammates Tom Meeusen and Corne van Kessel share the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com