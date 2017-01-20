Home » News » Gallery: Behind the scenes with Trek – Segafredo Down Under Gallery: Behind the scenes with Trek – Segafredo Down UnderBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 20, 2017 Behind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUPhotographer Veeral Patel was embedded with the Trek – Segafredo team at the Santos Tour Down Under. Ride along with the team in its first WorldTour race of 2017. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUAmerican Peter Stetina has some new facial hair to show off at the first race of the season. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUTDU’s first stage was rolling, hot, and ended in a sprint finish won by Caleb Ewan. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUHaving a good laugh in the team van. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUKoen de Kort stands in the heat of the People’s Classic, an evening crit two days before the Tour Down Under. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUGuerreiro took the best young rider’s jersey after the second stage. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUNew Trek signing Mads Pedersen gets cleaned up following a crash in stage 2. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUDe Kort, who rode for Giant – Alpecin (now Sunweb) last year, gets a massage on the first day of the Tour Down Under. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUIt might not be as posh as the team bus, but a well-placed cooler will do. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDURiders make moves on stage 2 of the TDU. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUNo team buses at the Tour Down Under means teams sit around outside before each stage. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUFirst race of the year and the bandages are already out. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUThe peloton en-masse in stage 3 of the TDU. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUStetina on the front during the TDU’s second stage. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUPantano comes from the defunct IAM Cycling team and won a stage of the Tour de France last year. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUMechanics prepare a team car for the day. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUMads Pedersen won the Paris-Roubaix Juniors race in 2013. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUStetina in the peloton. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUDe Kort has been slowly adding to his tattoo. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUThe long, hot roads of the Tour Down Under provide the first racing miles for much of the pro peloton. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDURuben Guerrieiro, still in the best young rider’s jersey, gets on the gas in stage 4. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUJarlinson Pantano poses with a fan. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUTan lines are inevitable in the Australian summer. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUWith temperatures hovering near 100˚F and bright sun, riders are careful not to get burned during long days in the saddle. Photo: Veeral PatelBehind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo at TDUIt’s no Tour de France caravan, but the Tour Down Under puts on a great parade every day. Photo: Veeral Patel