Fiuggi Gallery: Van Aert, Vos top penultimate World Cup round

Fiuggi Gallery: Van Aert, Vos top penultimate World Cup roundBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 15, 2017 2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Marianne Vos on the attack...Dutch champion Marianne Vos won the Italian round of the Telenet UCI World Cup series on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Crash and burn...Italian Alice Maria Arzuffi went down hard early on in the penultimate round. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Home field advantage...Italian Chiara Teocchi took to the ground on home soil before ultimately finishing ninth on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: The elite women's winner is...Dutch champion Marianne Vos saluted her second World Cup win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Fan appreciation...Katerina Nash celebrated with fans en route to a solid second place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Elite men's start...The men's eighth round kicked off in the wooded Italian countryside of Fiuggi. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Toon Aert racing to disaster...Belgian Toon Aerts was hot on the chase prior to crashing out after a nasty spill early on. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Crash fallout...Jim Aernouts (BEL) was another casualty on the course before remounting and taking ninth. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Warrior's effort...An exhausted Marcel Meisen (GER) took the fight to Wout van Aert before finishing second to the reigning world champion. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 World Cup-Fiuggi: Elite men's podium...A triumphant world champion, Wout van Aert, stands atop the World Cup podium in Fiuggi as both race winer and overall series victor. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com