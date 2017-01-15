Santos Women’s Tour: Cylance claims stage 2 quinella

ADELAIDE – It was a double celebration for Cylance Pro Cycling as Kristen Wild edged out teammate Rachele Barbieri to claim stage two of the 2017 Santos Women’s Tour.

Wild crossed the line in just under 44 minutes, followed by a tightly bunched peloton at the end of 14 laps of the 2.3 kilometre Adelaide street circuit, 32.2 kilometres in total.

The stage was run at frenetic pace stretching the peloton in the early laps of the stage.

Ale Cipollini’s Chloe Hosking rode a good race, finishing third ahead of a bunched final lap peloton, and picking up sprint points on the fourth lap intermediate sprint.

Hosking holds the sprint jersey heading into Monday’s Tanunda to Lyndoch third stage.

Top 10, stage 2

1. Kirsten WILD, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, in 43:57

2. Rachele BARBIERI, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

3. Chloe Hosking, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00

4. Alice BARNES, DROPS CYCLING, at :00

5. Annette EDMONDSON, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

6. Barbara GUARISCHI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

7. Anna TREVISI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00

8. Gretchen STUMHOFER, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :00

9. Chloe DYGERT, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :00

10. Ruth WINDER, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING, at :00

In the middle stages of the race, several riders tried to break clear but were shut down by the peloton.

Turning onto Wakefield Street for the final straight, Wild said that her team were in a good position to take the race, and happy she was the one to cross the line first.

“We really worked well together today, the lead out didn’t come out as we planned but we stayed so close together,” Wild said. “I was close to Marta Tagliaferro and Danielle King (teammates) in the straight, and I just went my own way (to the finish).”

Overall leader Amanda Spratt from Orica-Scott is really happy with how the first two stages have gone, and plans to continue to attack in the final two stages.

“We know that teams are going to try and take the jersey off us, the best form of defence is to put ourselves out there and attack a bit more,” Spratt said. “We will have to see how it goes, but I think we are the fittest team here.”

Spratt has a 19 second lead over Janneke Ensing from Ale Cipollini heading into the third stage. Wild has moved into third place, 50 seconds off the lead.

Cylance Pro Cycling team made a plan to attack the short Adelaide street circuit stages.

“Since I don’t have the best form, I thought I would target this stage and the Tuesday (Victoria Park) stage,” Wild said.

“It was really good to start the year with a win, with my new team.”

Overall standings