Compton cruises to 13th straight national title

Colorado Springs’ Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache) left little doubt as to who’s the best U.S. women’s cyclo-cross rider picking up an unprecedented 13th title at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday.

Not even eight inches of fresh snow and a slippery, frozen circuit could deter the 39-year-old, who currently sits third in the UCI rankings and alone atop the USA Cycling Pro CX standings, from collecting a baker’s dozen (13).

“This one felt really good because it’s such a tricky, technical, snowy course,” Compton told media after the race. “I felt pretty good, just takes a lot of focus. I take every year one at a time and I don’t think about the last one’s I’ve won. They are all special and it felt really good today.

“I think I planned it well this year, and I am feeling good and excited to race,” she continued. “I’m not so tired as I have been in the past. I’m on a good path.”

With the win virtually sewn up from the latter half of the first lap after taking over the lead from Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing), who chose to take the low line up the bonk breaker to put the Californian in front to start the race, the real battle was for second place between Colorado’s Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo), 31, and Wisconsin’s Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), with Miller coming away with the silver.

It was a near flawless performance from Compton. Not even a few mishaps throughout the race could rattle her, including a fall with just over one lap remaining.

“You just ride as fast as you can on this course, not a ton of tactics involved,” explained Compton. “The first lap [I had trouble] getting in my pedals and dropped my chain – just stupid things – but I collected myself and once I got my rhythm, I just tried to stay on it.”

