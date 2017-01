Cadel Road Race: Arndt clips Gerrans in sprint finish

The elite men’s race at the third annual Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race came down to a near-photo finish with German sprinter Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) just edging former Australian champions Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) and Cameron Meyer (KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team) at the line in Geelong, Australia on Sunday.

Both Arndt and Gerrans had to reel in Meyer who surprised the remaining group of 20 riders with a slingshot attack with less than a kilometer to go in the 174km WorldTour road race named after Evans, who in 2011 became the first Australian to win the Tour de France.

The 25-year-old 2016 Giro d’Italia stage winner had just enough to overtake Meyer and keep a surging Gerrans at bay and claim his seventh ProTour victory of his career and Sunweb’s first win of the season.

“I thought it is not possible to come back … but I just didn’t stop fighting and I just pushed,” said Arndt. “I saw a teammate after the last climb – Wilko Kelderman. He pushed me and he was there doing a big, big pull and I thought, ‘Okay if he did such a big pull you also have to come back. You cannot give up now.’ I continued and suddenly, I have to say, the group in front slowed down a little bit and that was to my advantage to come back.”

Arndt said he had also been inspired by the performances of players in the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne: “We saw some tennis matches and they also said, ‘Never give up, focus and try again, try again.’ That was actually good motivation for today.”

The win will also serve Arndt well for the European one-day classic season. “It gives me a lot of motivation towards the classics,” he said.

