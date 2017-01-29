Bieles: Van Aert repeats rainbow success

Wout van Aert made the most of Mathieu van der Poel’s mid-race mechanical to take the lead and ride off with his second straight world title at the UCI World Cyclo-cross Championship in Bieles, Luxembourg on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Belgian found himself chasing his Dutch rival under cold gray skies and over sloppy conditions for the first half of the race, but back-to-back bike changes cost Van der Poel, 22, valuable time and allowed the defending world champion, who was down 21 seconds, back in the race. After swapping leads in the latter half of the fifth lap, Van Aert was able to pass the 2015 world champion on the line leading into lap 6 due to a rear puncture on the Dutchman’s bike.

“[Van der Poel] had a flat tire on the finish line, so it is a long way to the pit lane,” Van Aert said. “It was one of the most important things in the race, but it is also cyclo-cross. I also had a flat, but I was lucky because it was in front of the pits, so that’s part of cyclo-cross, I think.

After skipping the Hoogerheide World Cup last week and trailing at the start of the race, Van Aert admitted he was surprised with the day’s result.

“I really didn’t expect this,” he said. “I was one week without the bike and it seems like nobody believed it was the best preparation. I just wanted to give it full gas for one hour. After the start I thought it would be a race for second place, but in the second lap I found my rhythm and when that worked I believed it was possible to win. Of course I was lucky Matheiu had a flat tire, so it was a little bit more easy for me to get back.”

A visibly emotional Van der Poel finished 44 seconds back in second, while veteran Kevin Pauwels (BEL) took third (+2:09).

Results