Bibby, Scandolara win Bay Crits opener

Great Britain’s Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) outsprinted Australian Jesse Kerrison (IsoWhey Sports-SwissWellness) after skilfully negotiating a crash in the final corner of the Richie Boulevard circuit to claim the opening round of the three-day Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic in Geelong, Australia on Sunday, January 1.

The crash put an end to two-time Bay Crits winner Caleb Ewan’s chances, as the 22-year-old Australian found himself on the tarmac along with number of other pre-race favourites after his Orica-Scott closed down solo break from Cameron Bayly (Isowhey Sports-SwissWellness), who led for nearly half an hour.

“We were working for Brenton [Jones] to be honest,” Bibby told media after the win. “I did a good turn, got in position and sort of sat up and there was only six or seven left in the final lap.

“And then they all went really hot into that corner and they all went down. Come out and I thought ‘best get my head down’. It was a bit of luck — it’s a shame they all crashed but I suppose that’s bike racing.”

Top 10

1. Ian BIBBY, (JLT Condor), 58:31

2. Jesse KERRISON, (IsoWhey Sports-SwissWellness), +0:00

3. Mathew GIBSON, (JLT Condor), +0:02

4. Cameron BAYLY, (IsoWhey Sports-SwissWellness), +0:04

5. Anthony GIACOPPO, (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness), +0:04

6. Patrick LANE, (VTWO Team), +0:04

7. Samuel SPOKES, (Total Rush), +0:04

8. Alistair DONOHOE, (GTR), +0:04

9. Ali SLATER, (JLT Condor), +0:09

10. Scott SUNDERLAND, (IsoWhey Sports-SwissWellness), +0:12

In women’s action earlier in the day, Italian Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) joined Shannon Malseed (Holden Women’s Cycling) and Jess Allen (Orica-Scott) in a three-rider attack inside the final kilometers before claiming an easy sprint win over Malseed in second and Allen in third.

“It was just a matter of making sure we were in the breakaway and me or Chloe [Hosking] or the other strong girls had to make sure to be there,” said the 2015 Santos Women’s Tour winner. “In the last corner I made sure I took it first so then I could manage my sprint and do what I wanted.

“First of January, first win — hopefully it will be a good year.”

Bibby and Scandalara will each wear the yellow leader’s jersey into Monday’s stage 2 in Portarlington.

Top 10