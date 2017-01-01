Baal: Vos starts new year with win at GP Sven Nys

Marianne Vos (WM3 Energie) started the first day of 2017 with a victory in Baal, Belgium at GP Sven Nys. In the seventh round of the IJsboerke Ladies Trophy, the seven-time cyclo-cross world champion took the win after an exciting battle with Ellen Van Loy (Telnet-Fidea). Reigning world champion Thalita de Jong (Lares-Waowdeals) was third.

Riding for her native Dutch team that succeeded Rabo-Liv, the 29-year-old Vos rode to her third victory in five races.

“I was not a bad start,” said Vos. “I got the win today, but certainly did not get a gift, Ellen made me fight.”

The 36-year-old Van Loy rocketed to a blistering start, holding off Vos, De Jong, Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and Laura Verdonschot (Marlux-Napoleon Games), before succumbing to Vos in the closing lap.

“It is no shame in losing Marianne,” admitted Van Loy. “Of course, I’ve just been dreaming of victory, but on the straights and uphill they just drove faster.

“I’m still waiting for that great victory, but the consistency in my performance is something that is also very important.”

Both Vos and Van Loy will by vying for their upcoming national championships next week.

“Whether I’m the favorite for the Dutch championship?,” questioned Vos. “There are several contenders. Thalita de Jong and Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) will definitely be competing for the win.”

Van Loy shared similar sentiments regarding the Belgian championships.

“I definitely do not see myself as a favorite and do not want to pin myself to a result,” she concluded.

