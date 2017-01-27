2017-18 CX World Cup announced: No Vegas, Trek Cup added

The UCI Management Committee met in Bieles, Luxembourg Friday, where cyclocross world championships will take place Saturday and Sunday, and announced the 2017-2018 cyclocross World Cup schedule. CrossVegas, held in Las Vegas during the Interbike trade show, is no longer in the series; instead, a new U.S. stop has been added in Waterloo, Wisconsin, home of Trek bicycles.

Cross Vegas was the first World Cup race outside of Europe in 2015, and was also a World Cup in 2016, when world champion Wout Van Aert and Dutchwoman Sophie de Boer won the elite races. Trek has been hosting UCI cyclocross races at its Waterloo venue since 2013 and now has a chance to do so at the highest level.

Trek has hired race organizer Brook Watts, who also promotes CrossVegas, to organize the Waterloo race weekend, which will also include non-World Cup races Friday. “The U.S. continues to break new ground in cross and World Cup Waterloo is proof,” said Watts.

Also of note, the UCI announced that Bogense, Denmark will host the 2019 cyclocross world championships. Its spot on the 2017-18 World Cup calendar will offer organizers a chance to fine-tune the venue. Next year’s worlds will take place at Valkenberg, Netherlands.

“I am very happy with the way cyclocross has flourished in the last few years,” said UCI president Brian Cookson in a statement. “The awarding of the 2019 UCI World Championships to Bogense, in Denmark, a first for this country in nearly 20 years, is a sign of the internationalization of our discipline. I congratulate this major cycling nation for being awarded this event and look forward to it organizing a round of the 2017-2018 Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.”

2017-18 UCI Cyclocross World Cup

September 16: Iowa City, USA

September 24: Waterloo, USA

October 22: Koksijde, Belgium

November 19: Bogense, Denmark

November 25: Zeven, Germany

December 17: Namur, Belgium

December 26: Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

January 21: Nommay, France

January 28: Hoogerheide, Netherlands