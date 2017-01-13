It was a big year for cycling, 2016. From lows like motor cheating scandals and disc brake disasters to highs like the thrilling Giro and Vuelta or the unexpected Olympics gold medalists. So, we took some time to unpack the greatest (and not so great) moments of 2016 in this issue of VeloNews magazine.

We also look ahead to the coming race season. Fred Dreier tells the story of how a small German team landed the biggest star in professional cycling, Peter Sagan, and what we can expect from Bora – Hansgrohe. Trek – Segafredo is another new-look team for 2017, with the addition of Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb — will the U.S.-registered squad be able to challenge the best on the cobbles as well as the cols? Plus, Caley Fretz interviews Chad Haga, who suffered devastating injuries, loss, and mourning and then harnessed those trials, as well as his reinvigorated faith, to become a better rider.

Megan Guarnier has emerged as the best American bike racer of the past few years. But her pathway to the top was slow and methodical. “When you look at my story, I hope it moves these other women to believe they can do it,” she tells Fretz for the feature story in this issue of VeloNews. Indeed, her tenacity and talent are inspirational.

On the other side of the pro/amateur divide, Dreier digs into the convoluted world of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) and how they affect amateur riders. He interviews the man who helped beat the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and win the right to take physician-prescribed testosterone without giving up masters racing.

In the Service Course department, we name the “Best in Tech” from the past year. From engineering to design, manufacturing to market research, the bike industry ups its game every year. Plus, we test four thermal caps that will make winter riding a little more comfortable.