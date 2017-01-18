Home » Gallery » TDU stage 2 photos: Porte seizes lead on Paracombe TDU stage 2 photos: Porte seizes lead on ParacombeBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 18, 2017 Tour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Sagan pre-stagePeter Sagan made sure his man-bun was adjusted properly before the start of stage 2 to Paracombe. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: FansThe Australians love cycling, and roadside fans made sure the peloton knew it on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: SutterlinFor the second day in a row, racing was marked by a solo breakaway. This time, it was Movistar’s Jasha Sutterlin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Ewan the domestiqueRace leader and stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan was on domestique duty for Orica – Scott, toting bottles to the front. (No, that isn’t a few extra pounds he put on during the off-season.) Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Sky and Orica chaseAlong with Orica – Scott, Team Sky was active at the front of the peloton late in the race, but it failed to get a rider on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Ewan on the frontEwan even took a massive pull on the front of the field prior to the final kicker up Paracombe. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: KeldermanTeam Sunweb’s Wilco Kelderman tested his legs early on the Paracombe finish, but he couldn’t follow Richie Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Porte rides aloneIn fact, no one could follow Porte as he climbed to victory and into the overall lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Porte winsBMC’s GC captain celebrated the win on Paracombe. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: Izagirre and ChavesOnly Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre and Orica’s Esteban Chaves could keep Porte in sight. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: BrambillaGianluca Brambilla enjoyed a snack after stage 2’s finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: PorteThough he’s won four stages to date at the Santos Tour Down Under, Porte is yet to claim the overall. Perhaps 2017 will be his year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour Down Under 2017, stage 2: SaganSagan came into the bottom of the Paracombe first, but it did little to set up his GC leader, Australian Jay McCarthy, for a stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com