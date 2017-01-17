Home » Gallery » TDU Gallery: Stage 1 is a day for the sprinters TDU Gallery: Stage 1 is a day for the sprintersBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 17, 2017 Santos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: PelotonThe peloton faced temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday in stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: PorteTasmanian hero Richie Porte answered questions before the start of Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Ewan shoesCaleb Ewan was sporting Orica-colored Bont shoes at the start. Appropriately, Bont is based in Australia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Kangaroo selfieGiovanni Visconti and Yukiya Arashiro posed for a selfie with a baby kangaroo — it’s just what you do. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: De VreeseAstana’s Laurens de Vreese was the lone attacker on a hot day in the saddle. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Slow rollThe peloton rolled slow through the Australian heat. Organizers shortened the race by one lap due to the tough conditions. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: SprintIn the end, stage 1 was destined to be a sprint. On the left, Sam Bennett opened up the gallop; on the right, Ewan accelerated. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Bike throwThe sprint came down to a three-way bike throw between Bennett, Danny Van Poppel, and Ewan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Ewan winsEwan had a slight advantage and won, despite not being entirely sure at the line. A finish camera confirmed that he’d won the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: EwanEwan cooled off after stage 1’s hot sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Team Bora – HansgroheBennett and Peter Sagan debriefed after the day’s sprint. The world champion has been playing lead-out man for the Irish sprinter. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: Ewan podiumAs he did in 2016, Ewan saluted the crowd after winning stage 1 of his home tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: New leaderEwan holds the ochre leader’s jersey going into Wednesday’s hilly stage, where he’ll likely lose the overall lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comSantos Tour Down Under 2017, stage 1: One more 'rooOne more kangaroo photo, just because. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com