Photos: The world’s oldest hour record holder, Robert Marchand

Photos: The world's oldest hour record holder, Robert MarchandBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 4, 2017 Robert Marchand hour recordRobert Marchand, 105, arrived for his hour record attempt Wednesday. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand's coach, Jean-Michel Richefort said, "His heart is exceptional. He has the heart of a 60-year-old and above all his cardiac rhythm is very slow and regular." Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordAs is the case with all UCI-sanctioned hour record attempts, Marchand's bike was carefully checked and weighed. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand, a former national gymnastics champion, boxer, and firefighter, puts his enduring fitness down to lifestyle, including a healthy diet and no smoking. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand readied himself at the start of the 60-minute ride. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour record"He went off very fast, and I was afraid he'd have cramp. But he kept his form, he was very focused and he followed a perfect line," said Richefort. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour record"I've done sport all my life, eaten loads of fruit and vegetables, not too much coffee," he said before the record attempt. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand's fans were out in force for his hour record ride in a track near Paris. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand rode through the halfway mark of his 92-lap effort. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordA small man (4-foot-11) on a big track. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour record"I'm not tired, my legs aren't hurting, but my arms are. It has to hurt somewhere!" he said afterward. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour record"I feel emotional — and I'm even asking myself if all this is real!" said Marchand. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordMarchand's bike had a few special touches to commemorate the ride. Photo: TDWsport.comRobert Marchand hour recordHe rode at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome, where the 2015 UCI track world championships took place. Photo: TDWsport.com