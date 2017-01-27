Home » Gallery » Gallery: Luxembourg ‘cross worlds course recon Gallery: Luxembourg ‘cross worlds course reconBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 27, 2017 UCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconThe scenery in Bieles, Luxembourg may be a bit drab, but the 2017 UCI World Cyclocross Championships course appears to be quite difficult. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconRiders queued up at the top of the track’s difficult off-camber descent, made slippery by snow and ice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course recon2015 world champion Mathieu van der Poel practiced a bit of on-bike yoga, trying to stay balanced on the slick off-camber. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconVan der Poel’s Dutch teammate, Lindy van Anrooij, however, could not keep it upright. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconPlenty of top riders had trouble with the off-camber during training. Ellen Van Loy, who was second at Belgian nationals this season, hit the deck. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconMaud Kaptheijns used every inch of the snowy course to avoid crashing. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconA group of local kids came out to watch the riders preview the racecourse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconU.S. champion Katie Compton took a few laps on the Bieles track. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconVan der Poel took a break from his course preview for a photo op with the Luxembourg kids. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconSanne Cant ran the stairs. She was second in 2015 — can she go one place better in 2017? Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconCanadian Mark McConnell seemed unperturbed by the cold, snowy weather, forgoing gloves for his course recon. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconLars van der Haar was second place at 2016 worlds, and he’s on a hot streak, winning two races last weekend, one of which was a World Cup. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconCompton took a moment to sign autographs for the kids. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comUCI World Cyclocross Championships 2017, Bieles, Luxembourg: Course reconRacing begins Saturday in Bieles — stay tuned for reports and more photos. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com