Gallery: 2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1
Published Jan. 31, 2017

Neutral roll out through Dubai City. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Dubai CityNeutral roll out through Dubai City. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: OssDaniel Oss was all smiles out on the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Five man breakA five man breakaway never got more than a four minute lead over the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Nordhaug crashLars Nordhaug had an unlucky moment hitting the deck on stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Dillier leadsTeam BMC rider Silvan Dillier led the break on stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Boswell leadsIan Boswell kept the break in check. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: PelotonSome fans came out to the barren landscape of Dubai to watch the World Tour riders roll though the Dubai countryside. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Dubai CityThe skyline of Dubai City is an impressive backdrop for a bike race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: DegenkolbJohn Degenkolb saw his first race action with new team Trek-Segafredo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Dubai CityReturning to Dubai City the race finished on the artificial island Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: SprintKittel launched his sprint after the last roundabout of the day to finish ahead of Dylan Groenewegen, and Mark Cavendish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Kittel victoryMarcel Kittel had a good leadout which resulted in victory on stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Kittel celebrateKittel was happy to get the season started on a positive note. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Oss broken wheelOss finished off the day with some broken spokes in his front wheel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 1: Kittel podiumMarcel Kittel celebrated his victory with the race staff after his stage one victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com