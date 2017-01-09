Home » Gallery » CX Nats Gallery: A snowy, tough 2017 championships CX Nats Gallery: A snowy, tough 2017 championshipsBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 9, 2017 2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Winter conditionsSaturday conditions looked like this all day, with a high of 20 degrees. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Custom Santa CruzTobin Ortenblad was presented with a custom Santa Cruz Stigmata, just for nationals. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: New England flagThe flag of New England carried on what locals described as an enjoyable day. Snowfall totals on Saturday and Sunday early AM were about four inches. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Icy beardBradford Smith carried a bit of extra weight, following his singlespeed race on Saturday. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Singlespeed ChampWisconsinite Issac Neff used his familiarity with frozen, snowy conditions to his advantage in successfully defending his singlespeed title. Conditions from before start to after finish were just short of blizzard. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: JuniorsThe junior 17-18 race was led out by Denzel Stephenson, who held on for the win with a 20-second advantage despite mechanical troubles. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: JuniorsThe junior 17-18 race was first on the course Sunday, which was blanketed by four inches of fresh snow. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Announcing boothTim Johnson, Georgia Gould, and Brad Sohner handled the livestream announcing Sunday. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Noble pit squadEllen Noble was well-supported by the Aspire Racing crew Sunday as she pursued a second title in U23. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: White gets the holeshotEmma White led the U23 women onto the snow. White, a fast starter, has also been leading the elite women out at several races this year. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Noble victoryEllen Noble celebrated her successful defense of her U23 title. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: White preparesCurtis White prepared for his race. The current UCI Pan Am U23 champion struggled on the icy and technical course. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Chance leadsMaxx Chance seemed to have the U23 race locked up, until the last lap. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Chance Haidet post-raceMax Chance and winner Lance Haidet following the U23 race. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Miller warms upAmanda Miller warmed up next to a propane heater. The Sunday weather was clear but still cold, and the elite women’s race started at about 20 degrees. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Noble's MaresEllen Noble’s winning Focus Mares. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: USA Cycling officialsOfficials were subjected to long race days all week in the New England winter weather. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Compton call-upKatie Compton was first rider called to staging in elite women’s race. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Anderson off-camberElle Anderson was in front on the first lap. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Wells warms upTodd Wells made a return to cyclocross Sunday, racing in his first national championship in years. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde fansHyde supporters were abundant on Sunday. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde focusedStephen Hyde was deep in contemplation on the start grid. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Antonneau leadsKaitie Antonneau led the elite women’s field onto the course. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Miller chasesAfter a rough first lap, Amanda Miller got back to the front of the chase group in pursuit of Compton. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Compton soloKatie Compton rode a flawless race with a single bike exchange on the icy and technical course. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Compton's BooneKatie Compton’s winning Trek Boone, with a double chainring and electronic shifting. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Cyclocross fansWith the comparatively mild weather Sunday, crowds were full at the race venue. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Driscoll new kitJamey Driscoll at staging. His team was flying new colors and a new name for 2017, but is comprised of same staff and riders. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Men's startThe Elite Men’s race got underway with Stephen Hyde leading the 44 starters onto the course. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Werner chasesKerry Werner had a career race, staying in hot pursuit of second place for the latter half of the race. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Wells cornersTodd Wells put his bike-handling skills to good use on Sunday but couldn’t reach the podium. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Run-upThe longer run-up proved to be the faster route all day. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde leadsStephen Hyde went to the front of the field on the run-up, passing Kerry Werner, Yannick Eckmann, Jonathan Page, and more, by taking the longer hike up the hill. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde last lapStephen Hyde negotiated the final chicane before the finish on the penultimate lap. It was an icy and technical section that was used for the Sunday races only, and nearly eliminated Hyde from the win on the last lap. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde sprints to victoryStephen Hyde crossed the line on foot with a flat front tire and sheared derailleur for his first cyclocross national championship. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Hyde's SuperXStephen Hyde’s winning Cannondale SuperX. Photo: Wil Matthews2017 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: Elite men's podiumThe men’s podium of Hyde, Driscoll, and Werner. Photo: Wil Matthews