Home » Gallery » Call-ups: 10 riders to watch at CX Nats 2017 Call-ups: 10 riders to watch at CX Nats 2017By Spencer Powlison Published Jan. 5, 2017 10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsU.S. cyclocross national championships is underway in Hartford, Connecticut. Here are five men and five women who are likely to land on the final podium, and perhaps take home a Stars and Stripes jersey. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsOf all the riders on the list, Katie Compton (Trek – Panache) seems like the safest bet to win a title. She’s spent much less time in Europe this season but rode to second place in the World Cup in Zeven, Germany. So far in fall 2016, she’s won 12 UCI races. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsCompton’s fellow national champ, Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), however, has had a much less successful 2016, struggling with injury stemming from a crash in September. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsAmanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport – YogaGlo) has quietly become one of the top riders in the women’s field, recently earning two top-10s at European World Cups. However, she’s only won one UCI race so far this season. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsLike Miller, Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale – CyclocrossWorld.com) has been racking up top-10 results in Europe. She was also second at the JingleCross World Cup in September. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsJamey Driscoll (Raleigh – Clement) has kept pretty quiet this season, possibly because he and his wife just had their first child. But for the Vermonter, a quiet season means five podium finishes in UCI races — he’s still a threat for nationals, a race where he has finished in the medals before. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsStephen Hyde (Cannondale – CyclocrossWorld.com) had a breakthrough season, winning seven UCI races. The rider who cut his teeth as one of Powers’s pupils may finally be able to take the title from his master. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsJonathan Page (Fuji) may be 40 years old, but the four-time champ should be considered a threat in this wide-open men’s race on a tough, old-school track. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsCourtenay McFadden (American Classic – Zones) is making a strong push into the final months of the season. She won three UCI races in a row in December. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsTobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory) is only 23, but he’s been earning big-time results this season. Plus, he’s coming into form at the perfect time — he won five UCI races between CXLA and Ruts and Guts. Photo: Wil Matthews10 riders to watch at 2017 U.S. cyclocross nationalsOf all the riders on this list, Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) has the most European experience. Although she hasn’t delivered any big wins, she’s been consistent, riding to eight top-10s, including two Superprestige series races. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com