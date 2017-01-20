Week in Tech: Blackburn Ranger, Shimano S-Phyre apparel

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Blackburn Rangers: European edition

The Blackburn Ranger program is back for a fifth year and is expanding its reach with a new European campaign. The Ranger Program was originally founded to encourage bike adventures along iconic cycling routes like the Pacific Coast Highway, the Great Divide, and Transamerica Trail. For 2017, Blackburn has set its sights overseas and is opening its application process to European Rangers who’ll continue the series of exploratory rides along Highland 550 in the United

Kingdom, the Alpine Bike Trail 1 in Switzerland, El Camino de Santiago in Spain, or a route dubbed “the Adventure Trans Germany.”

Blackburn will select four new Rangers for the European campaign. Each of these individuals will be asked to test Blackburn product and will be supported by partners like SRAM, Niner, Giro shoes, Bell helmets, WTB, Big Agnes, and Kitsbow apparel.The application period for the 2017 Blackburn Ranger Program will run from January 3rd to February 28th and is open to applicants worldwide. Final selections will be made by April 15th.

Get Phyred up with new Shimano clothing line

Shimano expands its S-Phyre concept line with the addition of new performance cycling apparel. A racing skin suit, short sleeve jersey, bib shorts, gloves, and socks join the S-Phyre cycling shoes that were launched last year.

Shimano says the goal of all S-Phyre products is to maximize power transmission by applying linkage and movement principles in a complete system between the bike, the body and the motion of muscles. Shimano acquired Bikefitting.com to help develop each piece of apparel.

Shimano S-Phyre skin suits, jerseys, bib shorts, gloves, and socks will be available at select retailers beginning February. S-Phyre footwear is already available in select stores and the WorldTour LottoNL – Jumbo team will race in S-Phyre custom clothing and footwear in 2017.

No. 22 joins the titanium resurgence

No. 22 titanium bicycle manufacturer launched a new road bike model called the Aurora, which blends features from the company’s race-focused Reactor model with bigger tire clearance and disc brakes. The $4,299 titanium frame can be paired with a carbon seat mast ($4,799 for the full frameset) and is handmade in the U.S. The Aurora is built with a T47 threaded bottom bracket – a controversial threaded BB size that has yet to catch on with major manufacturers – and internal cable routing. It has clearance for 30mm tires, includes 142x12mm and 100x12mm thru axles, and flat mount disc brakes. All No. 22 bikes are built to order, with current lead times of approximately 10 weeks.

3D printed bikes ride from Las Vegas to San Francisco

Bay Area-based 3D printing service bureau Sculpteo built the world’s first-ever fully functional, digitally manufactured bicycle using advanced 3D Printed metal including aluminum, carbon fiber and titanium. The design team that built the bike is riding their invention 600-miles from Las Vegas to San Francisco to demonstrate the bike’s strength, durability and viability. The Sculpteo team has been documenting their journey and will arrive at San Francisco’s City Hall on the morning of Saturday, January 21st.

Trek 720 Disc bikes and 24-spoke wheels recalled

Trek issued a voluntary recall of model years 2015, 2016, and 2017 Trek 720 Disc bicycles as well as Bontrager Approved TLR Disc 700C 24H front and rear wheels. This recall was prompted by the discovery that a limited number of bicycles were made with wheel sets that exhibit a higher rate of spoke breakage. A broken spoke on the front wheel could engage with the brake caliper, causing the bicycle to stop suddenly.

Trek is reaching out through its global network of authorized retailers and will provide free replacement wheels to the 1,529 affected bikes located throughout the world. To incentivize owners to return them, Trek will issue a $100 coupon to each owner of an affected product who participates, good toward any Trek or Bontrager merchandise through December 31, 2017.

Mixed bamboo and Merino base layer from Showers Pass

Showers Pass introduced a new short sleeve edition of its Bamboo-Merino Henley shirts to compliment the full line of clothing. This base layer is designed for bike commuting and active outdoor lifestyles both on and off the bike. Showers Pass says the fine Bamboo fibers offer a soft and cool-to-the-touch feel inside the garment for comfort while the Merino wool fibers on the face of the shirt provide warmth and prevent odors. These two natural fibers are knitted together to form Showers Pass’ exclusive Bamboo-Merino Cool Techfabric. Similar to the long sleeve Henley, the short sleeve option has a long torso design, seamless underarms, raglan sleeves, and flat lock stitching to prevent chafing.

