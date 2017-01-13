Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike: Peter Sagan’s 2017 Specialized Venge Vias Pro Bike: Peter Sagan’s 2017 Specialized Venge ViasBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 13, 2017 Pro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasPeter Sagan will continue riding the Specialized S-Works Venge Vias aero road bike in 2017, the bike he rode to his second consecutive world championship title. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasThe biggest change for Sagan is his team. In 2017 he’ll ride with Bora – Hansgrohe. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasAlthough he was spotted training on a disc brake-equipped Venge, we expect he’ll ride a rim brake bike at Tour Down Under. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSagan has a neat little number plate holder on the back of the Venge’s aerodynamic seatpost. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasThe front end of the Venge Vias looks very slippery, with the fork and stem carefully integrated into the frame’s shape. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSagan went with a rather subtle paint scheme for this go-round as world champion. There are precious few rainbow colors to be seen. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSagan’s bike was equipped with the previous generation of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 when we spotted it at Tour Down Under. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSome Specialized Venge Vias bikes sport riser drop bars, but Sagan opts for the flat shape for the lowest position possible. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSpecialized’s paint shop gave this special Vias a beautiful iridescent hue. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasSagan’s personal logo is subtly placed on the seat tube. Photo: Veeral PatelPro Bike: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge ViasOne last, careful detail: an integrated head unit mount off the front of the stem. Photo: Veeral Patel