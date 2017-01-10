Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike: Cannondale – Drapac’s discs Pro Bike: Cannondale – Drapac’s discsBy Caley Fretz Published Jan. 10, 2017 Pro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVODiscs are legal again, but don’t expect to see every team on them (or even any teams on them) when the WorldTour starts up next week. This is Pierre Rolland’s disc SuperSix, which was built up with race wheels at a recent team camp but won’t see race action for some time. Cannondale-Drapac will use the disc bikes this season at some races, though the full calendar isn’t known. The team will use discs team-wide for the first time this season at Ruta del Sol and then Strade Bianche. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNewsPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVORolland’s disc bike isn’t yet built up with the rounded-edge rotors now required by the UCI. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVORolland will tackle the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France this year. Will he do so on discs? That much isn’t yet certain. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVORolland likes Fizik’s heavily padded Arione TT.Pro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVOMavic has supplied the team with dozens of tubular, disc-ready Cosmic Pro Carbon SL T Disc race wheels. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVOShimano’s Di2/hydraulic shifters are a bit larger than standard Di2 shifters. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVORolland was riding on his disc bike at training camp in December. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVORolland rides with Cannondale’s SiSL2 SRM crankset. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVOA stack of disc-ready SuperSix EVO bikes in the Cannondale-Drapac mechanic truck. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro bike: Cannondale's disc SuperSix EVOMechanics prepped disc wheels at team camp.