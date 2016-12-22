VN Show: Our 2017 wish list

This year pro cycling survived a motorized cheating scandal, the Tour de France winner jogging up Mt. Ventoux, pundits probing Bradley Wiggins’s mysterious package, and plenty of other wacky occurrences. What does 2017 have in store for us?

In our final VeloNews Show episode of the year we present our special Holiday wish list for pro cycling in 2017. Yep, our list tackles all of the big questions facing our sport. Which riders do we want to to win the grand tours? Will the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia melt our faces off with action? How long should Peter Sagan go without shaving his legs? Will disc brakes finally bring an end to our sport?

All that and more on this special year-end VeloNews Show!