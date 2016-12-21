VN podcast, ep. 9: The VeloNewsies, Simon Burney’s deep ’cross dive

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

It’s time to award the VeloNewsies! Fred Dreier, Spencer Powlison, and Caley Fretz hand out the most moderately prestigious awards in cycling. Then, Fred and Spencer ring up European cyclocross expert Simon Burney to chat about the upcoming Kerstperiode, the ’cross holy week.

Bonus: The Tom Boonen song. Have you heard it?

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.