Zolder: Vos victorious in World Cup #7

Former world champion Marianne Vos asserted herself on the muddy track in Zolder, Belgium, winning the seventh round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup ahead of Belgian champion Sanne Cant. Katerina Nash was third in Monday’s muddy race.

Top-10 results

1. Marianne VOS, (NED), 44:09

2. Sanne CANT, (BEL), 44:11

3. Katerina NASH, (CZE), 44:13

4. Lucinda BRAND, (NED), 44:22

5. Eva LECHNER, (ITA), 44:26

6. Sophie DE BOER, (NED), 44:31

7. Ellen VAN LOY, (BEL), 44:37

8. Christine MAJERUS, (LUX), 44:39

9. Nikki BRAMMEIER, (GBR), 44:57

10. Amanda MILLER, (USA), 44:59

Plagued by injury, Vos (Rabo – Liv) was not her usual dominant self during the 2015-’16 season, but this year, she has ridden herself into top form, winning Friday’s Superprestige race in Diegem.

Ellen Van Loy animated the early laps of the 45-minute race in Zolder. The Telenet – Fidea rider rode off the front during the first lap and stayed at the head of affairs until a handful of mistakes on the slippery track saw her rejoined by the chase group, which was paced by Italian champion Eva Lechner.

Next, Vos’s Rabo – Liv teammate Lucinda Brand attacked, as the race went into the final two laps. Cant (Enertherm – Beobank) drove the chase and brought back the Dutchwoman, but she was not alone. Five others followed, including Vos; the final selection was seven riders strong into the final lap.

Nash took charge on the lap’s initial sweeping corners. Vos was right on the Czech champion’s wheel and snuck into the front position by passing Nash on the inside line of a right turn midway through the circuit. She accelerated, and only Nash and Cant could follow.

Vos got a gap on the course’s technical descents, and rode alone to victory, slightly ahead of Cant and Nash.

