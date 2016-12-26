Zolder: Van Aert wins third CX World Cup of the season

The two-man tangle in international elite men’s cyclocross continued Monday in Zolder, Belgium, as Wout Van Aert won his third World Cup race, equalling Mathieu van der Poel’s win total in the nine-race 2016-’17 series.

For the Dutchman van der Poel (Beobank – Corendon) it was a day to forget. He had trouble with his shoe in the pits and eventually finished 14th. Laurens Sweeck (Era – Circus), on the other hand, had a career-best World Cup result, riding to second place, albeit a distant 70 seconds behind the world champion. Kevin Pauwels (Marlux – Napoleon Games), now one of ‘cross’s elder statesmen at 32 years old, was third behind the 23- and 24-year-old Belgians.

