Zolder: Van Aert wins third CX World Cup of the season

The two-man tangle in international elite men’s cyclocross continued Monday in Zolder, Belgium, as Wout Van Aert won his third World Cup race, equalling Mathieu van der Poel’s win total in the nine-race 2016-’17 series.
For the Dutchman van der Poel (Beobank – Corendon) it was a day to forget. He had trouble with his shoe in the pits and eventually finished 14th. Laurens Sweeck (Era – Circus), on the other hand, had a career-best World Cup result, riding to second place, albeit a distant 70 seconds behind the world champion. Kevin Pauwels (Marlux – Napoleon Games), now one of ‘cross’s elder statesmen at 32 years old, was third behind the 23- and 24-year-old Belgians.
Full results
- 1. Wout VAN AERT, (BEL), 1:05:22
- 2. Laurens SWEECK, (BEL), 1:06:32
- 3. Kevin PAUWELS, (BEL), 1:07:03
- 4. Toon AERTS, (BEL), 1:07:03
- 5. Tom MEEUSEN, (BEL), 1:07:19
- 6. Michael VANTHOURENHOUT, (BEL), 1:07:23
- 7. Tim MERLIER, (BEL), 1:07:25
- 8. Jens ADAMS, (BEL), 1:07:25
- 9. Corne VAN KESSEL, (NED), 1:07:43
- 10. David VAN DER POEL, (NED), 1:07:47
- 11. Lars BOOM, (NED), 1:07:50
- 12. Clement VENTURINI, (FRA), 1:07:51
- 13. Michael BOROS, (CZE), 1:08:05
- 14. Mathieu VAN DER POEL, (NED), 1:08:11
- 15. Marcel MEISEN, (GER), 1:08:18
- 16. Daan SOETE, (BEL), 1:08:22
- 17. Jim AERNOUTS, (BEL), 1:08:30
- 18. Stephen HYDE, (USA), 1:08:33
- 19. Philipp WALSLEBEN, (GER), 1:08:59
- 20. Stan GODRIE, (NED), 1:09:04
- 21. Marcel WILDHABER, (SUI), 1:09:18
- 22. Sascha WEBER, (GER), 1:09:36
- 23. Thijs VAN AMERONGEN, (NED), 1:09:39
- 24. Ismael ESTEBAN AGUANDO, (ESP), 1:09:43
- 25. Simon ZAHNER, (SUI), 1:09:54
- 26. Rob PEETERS, (BEL), 1:09:55
- 27. Javier RUIZ DE LARRINAGA IBAÑEZ, (ESP), 1:09:56
- 28. Steve CHAINEL, (FRA), 1:10:07
- 29. Martin HARING, (SVK), 1:10:09
- 30. Daan HOEYBERGHS, (BEL), 1:10:11
- 31. Lars VAN DER HAAR, (NED), 1:10:24
- 32. Patrick VAN LEEUWEN, (NED), 1:10:42
- 33. Luca BRAIDOT, (ITA), 1:10:44
- 34. Alois FALENTA, (FRA), 1:10:54
- 35. Tomas PAPRSTKA, (CZE), 1:11:05
- 36. Julien TARAMARCAZ, (SUI), 1:11:09
- 37. Vincent BAESTAENS, (BEL), 1:11:17
- 38. Matthieu BOULO, (FRA), 1:11:19
- 39. Aitor HERNANDEZ GUTIERREZ, (ESP), 1:11:27
- 40. Melvin RULLIERE, (FRA), 1:11:40
- 41. Dieter VANTHOURENHOUT, (BEL), 1:11:57
- 42. Geoff KABUSH, (CAN),
- 43. Lorenzo SAMPARISI, (ITA),
- 44. Kevin SUAREZ FERNANDEZ, (ESP),
- 45. Yoann CORBIHAN, (FRA),
- 46. Ian FIELD, (GBR),
- 47. Kenneth HANSEN, (DEN),
- 48. Diether SWEECK, (BEL),
- 49. Anthonin DIDIER, (FRA),
- 50. Nicolas SAMPARISI, (ITA),
- 51. Michal MALÍK, (CZE),
- 52. Daniele BRAIDOT, (ITA),
- 53. Flavien DASSONVILLE, (FRA),
- 54. Gusty BAUSCH, (LUX),
- 55. Marvin SCHMIDT, (GER),
- 56. Martin ERIKSSON, (SWE),
- 57. Mark MCCONNELL, (CAN),
- 58. Wolfram KURSCHAT, (GER),
- 59. Pit SCHLECHTER, (LUX),
- 60. Scott THILTGES, (LUX),
- 61. Pol WEISGERBER, (LUX),
- 62. DANIEL ANIA GONZALEZ, (ESP),
- 63. Philipp BÜTZOW, (LUX),