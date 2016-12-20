Strava has been Rickrolled

The year 2008 called, and it wants its internet prank back. Yes, “Rickrolling” is alive and well on Strava, thanks to some Zwift riders who probably got a little bored with the same 2015 Richmond worlds circuit on the virtual indoor ride app.

What is Rickrolling, you ask? In the simplest terms, it’s subjecting an unsuspecting friend, coworker, or family member to Rick Astley’s 1987 hit single, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” ideally with the oh-so-’80s accompanying music video:

Now that we’re all on the same page, here’s what it has to do with Strava. During cycling’s autumn doldrums, I found myself combing through the most popular segments on the ride-tracking app, looking for funny names. For instance, one of my favorites here in Boulder is called, “Spank the Jackalope.”

As I was looking through these segments, I came upon a familiar phrase: “Never gonna give you up.”

And then I saw this one:

And so on …

And on …

Yep, it keeps going:

Okay, last one:

Chapeau, Zwifters. You cracked me up with this creative, kind-of-nerdy, but definitely successful Rickrolling, via Strava, via Zwift.