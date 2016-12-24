Movistar: Soler, Sütterlin extend through 2019

Team Movistar announced that Marc Soler and Jasha Sütterlin, two of its most promising riders, have re-signed with Eusebio Unzué’s squad through the end of 2019, both having their previous contracts running out at the end of 2017.

The year marks the third season for the 23-year-old Soler, who is a climbing specialist and grand tour hopeful. The Spaniard’s best results came in 2015 with an overall victory at Tour de l’Avenir and last year with a win in the queen stage of Route du Sud, supported by teammate Nairo Quintana.

Sütterlin, 24, is a powerful rider entering his fourth season with Movistar. He made is grand tour debut at the Giro d’Italia last year, and also collected a silver medal in the German time trial championships behind Tony Martin.

He also finished 11th on general classification at the Eneco Tour in September after kicking off the race with a stellar third-place finish in the individual time trial on stage 2 in the Dutch town of Breda.