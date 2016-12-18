Home » News » Namur Gallery: Van der Poel, Nash win round 6 Namur Gallery: Van der Poel, Nash win round 6By VeloNews.com Published Dec. 18, 2016 2016 World Cup-Namur: Elite women's race action...Overall series leader Sophie de Boer (NED) on the front of the field in the sixth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur, Belgium on Sunday, December 18, 2006. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Game face...2014 winner Katerina Nash (CZE) fought for an early race lead en route to her second win in Namur. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: The hurt locker...Riders struggled early in what is considered the most difficult circuit in the World Cup series. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Red, White and Blue...American Emma White represented the US contingency with former race winner Katie Compton opting not to start. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Rainbow woes...Reigning world champion Thalita de Jong (NED) was forced to abandon the race after an early crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Thrill of victoryKaterina Nash celebrated with fans after crossing the line in first place over teammate Eva Lechner (ITA) and series leader Sophie de Boer (NED). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Agony of defeat...An exhausted Sophie de Boer (NED) bravely battled back into first place before succumbing to a puncture on the final lap to limp home in third place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Elite women's podium...Katerina Nash (CZE) stood atop the podium over Luna teammate Eva Lechner (ITA) and series leader Sophie de Boer (NED). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Elite men's action underway...The elite men’s field was chomping at the start of the sixth round of the World Cup circuit surrounding the world famous Citadel of Namur. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Off-camber control...Two-time race winner Kevin Pauwels (BEL) negotiated the treacherous course in Namur. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Dogfight...Previous world champion Mathieu Van der Poel fought fiercely with reigning champ Wout van Aert under tough conditions in Belgium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Meeusen in the hunt...Tom Meeusen (BEL) rode to a soiid fourth-place finish to keep him in the top 5 of the overall points standings. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Elite men's action...Canadian Mark McConnell looked pretty in pink despite the mud-caked conditions. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Van der Poel wins again...Dutch champion Mathieu Van der Poel picked up his second straight victory in Namur. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 World Cup-Namur: Elite men's podium...Mathieu Van der Poel (NED) claimed his third World Cup win of the season, with reigning world champion Wout van Aert (BEL) in second and two-time race winner Kevin Pauwels in third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com